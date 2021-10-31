 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dropped hints on leaving Firm’ years prior: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been planning their royal exit for years before.

The Duchess made these claims during her own 2015 InStlye interview where she claimed, "I think the biggest part of being a girl boss in the office, at home, or anywhere you go is just knowing your value.

"As you get older, you become more comfortable in your skin and comfortable in saying 'no' to things...It's something that, I think, comes with age and really having a sense of your self-worth. And then you make choices based on that."

The second warning sign came in the form of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s African interview, from back in 2019 where Meghan admitted that she “was not okay.”

At the time she also explained how the added pressure of being pregnant has made her more sensitive to everything around her.

She told the interviewer at the time, "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn – you know.”

"And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it’s, well..."

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish performs ‘Sally’s Song’ in ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert

Billie Eilish performs ‘Sally’s Song’ in ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert
Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony

Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony
Gigi Hadid or Zayn Malik; Who will take custody of daughter Khai?

Gigi Hadid or Zayn Malik; Who will take custody of daughter Khai?
Kim Kardashian kicks off Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian kicks off Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson

Zayn Malik dropped by his label for being 'almost impossible to control'

Zayn Malik dropped by his label for being 'almost impossible to control'
Zayn Malik ‘desperate’ to mend ‘failing relationship’ with record label after allegations

Zayn Malik ‘desperate’ to mend ‘failing relationship’ with record label after allegations
‘The pandemic is over,’ says disgruntled Bill Maher about COVID restrictions

‘The pandemic is over,’ says disgruntled Bill Maher about COVID restrictions

Alec Baldwin has ‘criminal charges on the table’ after 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin has ‘criminal charges on the table’ after 'Rust' shooting
Amber Heard under investigation for dog smuggling: report

Amber Heard under investigation for dog smuggling: report
Hilaria Baldwin scared about Alec Baldwin developing PTSD after ‘Rust’ shooting

Hilaria Baldwin scared about Alec Baldwin developing PTSD after ‘Rust’ shooting

Latest

view all