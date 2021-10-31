 
entertainment
Dave Chappelle gushes over Jay-Z: “He is hip-hop, forever”

Dave Chappelle who has been in hot waters for his problematic remarks on transgenders in The Closer, decided to while away the criticism as he honored Jay Z during his recent stage. 

The Grammy winner comedian hit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Referring to The Story of O.J. hit-maker, the 48-year-old stand-up comedian said, "I need everybody around the world to know: Even though you are honoring him, he is ours. He is hip-hop, forever and ever and a day.”

Presenting his compliments to the Empire State of Mind singer for his Black American influence, Chappelle said, “We are his point of reference and he is going to show us how far we can go if we just get a hold of the opportunity, and for this we will always love him. We will always treasure him.”

The comedian also reflected upon his interesting chit-chat with the rapper. 

He said, “Jay says to me, ‘You must have a lot of pressure on you to say funny (expletive) all the time.”

“And I looked at Jay and said, ‘Well, you must have a lot of pressure on you to say cool (expletive) all the time.’ And Jay looked at me and said, ‘It ain’t no pressure. I just do it.’ I looked at Jay and said, ‘My God, man — you just did it again!’,” recalled the Emmy Award recipient

