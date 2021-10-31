 
Sunday Oct 31 2021
Definitely gonna cry: Jay-Z moved after Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Jay-Z was emotionally moved after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The rapper was honoured at the grand event with a star-studded video montage from celebrities like his wife Beyonce and former President Barack Obama paying tribute to him.

In Obama’s message, who is close friends with the Carters, he said "Today, Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream, a dream he has helped make real for other young people like him".

In typical Obama fashion he threw in a joke saying that they "both have wives that are significantly more popular than we are".

Seeing the outpour of love and support for his illustrious career he took to Twitter to express joy and share how he was "gonna cry" over the moment.

"Thank you to everyone in that video package, I'm definitely gonna cry in the car." 

