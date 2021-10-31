Shoaib Akhtar’s prediction about India losing to New Zealand proves true

Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: A day ago, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar predicted that if New Zealand won the toss against India on Sunday, Kohli XI might not win the crucial match.

The prediction came true when both teams locked horns in their second T20 World Cup clash today.

The Virat Kohli-led team lost the match by eight wickets after they were put in to bat by Kane Williamson. The star-studded batting lineup, which comprising of batsmen who have scored runs around the world, failed to live up to the expectations Sunday.

“New Zealand winning toss electing to bowl first, batting second then I think New Zealand will go all the way [….] I can see India getting out of T20 World Cup this week. That will be a huge blow to Indian cricket,” the Rawalpindi Express had said on Geo News.

And the same happened today with the Men In Blue, who were put in to bat first by the Kiwis, and the tall batting order succumbed to the pressure created after they miserably lost to Pakistan last Sunday.



India endured a disappointing evening with the bat, limping to 110/7 off their 20 overs which the New Zealand team chased comfortably with 33 balls to spare.

Speaking at Jashan-e-Cricket on Geo News, Shoaib Akhtar said the same could happen in the match against Afghanistan. “They will not spare India,” he added.

“This is bikhri hoi (a scattered) Indian team. They were under extreme pressure today. Their media can successfully bring down a No 1 team to the bottom.”

He said that the Indian team panicked today and changed the batting order, as Virat Kohli pushed down Rohit Sharma and changed his number as well.

The star pacer further added that this is not the bowling attack that can win India the World Cup. “I want to see a formidable [bowling] attack."

Shoaib Akhtar’s opinion was echoed by former Pakistan captain Inzamamul Haq who said that “pressure” got to India. “They were unable to play properly, and they couldn’t bowl either. This is what you call pressure.”