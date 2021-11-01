Little Mix bashes Jesy Nelson over blackfishing allegations

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about Nelson and how she has been at the center of criticism lately

British all-girl band Little Mix is coming all guns blazing against their former bandmate Jesy Nelson over the recently-placed blackfishing allegations on her.

During an interview with Stella Magazine, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about Nelson and how she has been at the center of criticism lately.



"Capitalising on aspects of blackness without having to endure the daily realities of the black experience is problematic and harmful to people of colour," said Leigh-Anne.

“We think it's absolutely not OK to use harmful stereotypes. There's so much to say on that subject that it's hard to sum up in a sound bite,” she shared.

Continuing the conversation, Thirwall said: "As a girl band coming from a show like The X Factor, it always felt like there was this point to constantly prove.”

"We don't really want to dwell, because we have so much to celebrate as a three," she added.

The three girls confirmed that before Nelson left the band, they had a conversation with her about blackfishing.

"We've dealt with it in the best way that we know how, and got each other through it. We don't want to talk about the video, or be critical, but one thing we will clarify regarding the Blackfishing situation is that Jesy was approached by the group in a very friendly, educational manner," said the band.