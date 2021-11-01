Difficult to choose between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli: David Wiese





"I think it is really difficult to choose between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli because they are such quality players in their way," he says.

Speaking to Indian media, the former Lahore Qalandars player said: “I think it is really difficult to choose between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli because they are such quality players in their way.”

Praising the star cricketers, he said that Azam is so consistent in T20 cricket – opens for the team and bats the entire innings. “Pakistan’s batting revolves around Azam,” he said, adding that Kohli, on the other hand, is “one of the best T20 players in the world and probably a bit more destructive than Babar”.



He said Kohli comes at number three, and is more “aggressive and looks to take the bowlers on.”

Since the beginning of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Namibia — ranked a lowly 19 — had surprised everyone when they qualified for the Super 12 stage with an eight-wicket win over Ireland.

Most cricket pundits and analysts say Namibia’s victory was dependent on all-rounder Wiese.

Wiese, however, said that he wasn’t dreaming about Namibia in the Super 12 stage as it was a “very tough road.”

“I just had a feeling that if the guys could pull together we could cause one or two upsets. In T20 cricket, you never know what can happen,” he said.

The Namibian star said that his past experiences of playing on the UAE pitches during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) did help him.

“It does help that I have played quite a bit of cricket here in the UAE especially spent a lot of time here with the PSL and T10 as well.

“I have played quite a few games in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, so I am quite familiar with the pitches and how they behave. Having those past experiences does help you when you are in those pressure situations and have to make the right decisions at the right time. The extra 10% knowledge of the conditions always helps,” he added.

Pakistan will take on Namibia tomorrow (November 2) in Abu Dhabi.



