Pak vs WI: West Indies women's cricket team arrives in Pakistan

— PCB

The squad will stay under mandatory isolation for three days before starting their training sessions from Nov 4.

The squad landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

During the Pakistan tour, the guest team will play three ODIs against Pakistan.

The West Indies women’s cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Monday to play an ODI series against the home side.

The squad landed at the Jinnah International Airport and headed to a hotel where they will undergo a mandatory isolation period of three days before commencing their training sessions at the National Stadium from November 4.

During the Pakistan tour, the guest team will play three ODIs against Pakistan.

The first clash between the West Indies and Pakistan is scheduled for November 8. Both teams will face each other in the second match on November 11 and will play the last ODI of the series on November 14.

The West Indies women's team last played an ODI series in Pakistan in 2004. However, the side led by Merissa Aguilleira toured Pakistan in early 2019 to play three T20Is.

Earlier, three members of the Pakistan women’s cricket team tested positive for COVID-19, which was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on October 28.

In a statement, the PCB had confirmed that the women’s team members tested positive during a routine COVID-19 testing. The players had been participating in the pre-West Indies series camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi.



The PCB had said that the three players infected with COVID-19 had been placed in a 10-day quarantine. However, the other squad members will remain in isolation till November 2 and undergo tests every alternate day, starting tomorrow, to stem any potential spread of the virus, the statement had read.