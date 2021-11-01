 
entertainment
Monday Nov 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Heidi Klum shares spooky short film with family to celebrate Halloween

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Klum and her family shared a short film with her fans on Instagram for Halloween
Klum and her family shared a short film with her fans on Instagram for Halloween 

Heidi Klum celebrated Halloween with full zeal with her family.

In a quirky and creative avatar, Klum and her family got featured in a spooky sequel that she shared with her fans on Instagram.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the German-American model chose to cancel this year's Halloween event, as she revealed in an October 29 post. The model hasn't held back from celebrating her favourite Halloween holiday.

The actress starred alongside her husband and four children in a short horror film. In the clip, Klum seeks vengeance as a flesh-eating zombie in the 5-minute and 31-second film she posted on Instagram.

"Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn’t stop us from getting creative at home," she wrote in the caption. "Be safe, be spooky and spend time with family."

Klum added, “Halloween is extra special this year because I am getting help from my kids!"

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard in legal trouble over dog smuggling case

Amber Heard in legal trouble over dog smuggling case

Reese Witherspoon credits Issa Rae for permission to shoot at special location

Reese Witherspoon credits Issa Rae for permission to shoot at special location
Kristen Stewart admits wearing Princess Diana's wedding dress was 'spooky'

Kristen Stewart admits wearing Princess Diana's wedding dress was 'spooky'
'Dune' tops box office again as 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho' fail to impress

'Dune' tops box office again as 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho' fail to impress
Alec Baldwin celebrates Halloween amid Halyna Hutchins tragedy

Alec Baldwin celebrates Halloween amid Halyna Hutchins tragedy
Angelina Jolie shares stats of domestic violence in US

Angelina Jolie shares stats of domestic violence in US
Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr slams ‘money grabbing’ tendencies

Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr slams ‘money grabbing’ tendencies
Meghan Markle looking needs ‘major rebranding’ to ‘be relatable author’

Meghan Markle looking needs ‘major rebranding’ to ‘be relatable author’
Thomas Markle could release ‘skeletons’ from Meghan Markle’s closet

Thomas Markle could release ‘skeletons’ from Meghan Markle’s closet

Latest

view all