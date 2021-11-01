 
entertainment
Monday Nov 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Multiple accidental shootings took place on Rust set before Halyna Hutchins tragedy

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Multiple accidental shootings took place on Rust set before Halyna Hutchins tragedy

A new report has revealed that there were at least three other "red flags" on the Rust movie set before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed.

Los Angeles Times published an investigative report, interviewing crew from the set, revealing that there were three accidental gun firings that happened days before actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired the gun that killed Halyna.

In one instance crew members shared that Alec’s stunt double had accidentally fired a gun that he was told was "cold".

Another warning sign was when a young woman who was working in the props department "actually shot herself in the foot" with a blank.

In addition these instances saw no on-site medic present.

Furthermore a production worker shared: "Somebody dropped a countersink bit and it stabbed me in the hand. I had to take care of it myself and I'm still healing from it."

Meanwhile Lane Luper, the A-camera first assistant, told the publication: "It always felt like the budget was more important than crew members. Every thing was about the schedule and the budget."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2016 Halloween went south for this reason

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2016 Halloween went south for this reason
Amber Heard in legal trouble over dog smuggling case

Amber Heard in legal trouble over dog smuggling case

Reese Witherspoon credits Issa Rae for permission to shoot at special location

Reese Witherspoon credits Issa Rae for permission to shoot at special location
Kristen Stewart admits wearing Princess Diana's wedding dress was 'spooky'

Kristen Stewart admits wearing Princess Diana's wedding dress was 'spooky'
Heidi Klum shares spooky short film with family to celebrate Halloween

Heidi Klum shares spooky short film with family to celebrate Halloween
'Dune' tops box office again as 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho' fail to impress

'Dune' tops box office again as 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho' fail to impress
Alec Baldwin celebrates Halloween amid Halyna Hutchins tragedy

Alec Baldwin celebrates Halloween amid Halyna Hutchins tragedy
Idris Elba claims DJ set at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding was ‘most stressful job’

Idris Elba claims DJ set at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding was ‘most stressful job’
Angelina Jolie shares stats of domestic violence in US

Angelina Jolie shares stats of domestic violence in US
Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr slams ‘money grabbing’ tendencies

Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr slams ‘money grabbing’ tendencies
Thomas Markle Jr unearths ‘unsettling’ relationship dynamic with ex Trevor Engelson

Thomas Markle Jr unearths ‘unsettling’ relationship dynamic with ex Trevor Engelson
The Firm benefited ‘globally’ from covid-19 pandemic: report

The Firm benefited ‘globally’ from covid-19 pandemic: report

Latest

view all