Multiple accidental shootings took place on Rust set before Halyna Hutchins tragedy

A new report has revealed that there were at least three other "red flags" on the Rust movie set before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed.

Los Angeles Times published an investigative report, interviewing crew from the set, revealing that there were three accidental gun firings that happened days before actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired the gun that killed Halyna.

In one instance crew members shared that Alec’s stunt double had accidentally fired a gun that he was told was "cold".

Another warning sign was when a young woman who was working in the props department "actually shot herself in the foot" with a blank.

In addition these instances saw no on-site medic present.

Furthermore a production worker shared: "Somebody dropped a countersink bit and it stabbed me in the hand. I had to take care of it myself and I'm still healing from it."

Meanwhile Lane Luper, the A-camera first assistant, told the publication: "It always felt like the budget was more important than crew members. Every thing was about the schedule and the budget."