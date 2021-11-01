 
Monday Nov 01, 2021

Two Pakistanis depart for Dubai to represent nation at golf championship

Two Pakistanis — Muhammad Umer Khokhar and Salman Jehangir — have departed for Dubai, where they will represent the nation at the Asian Pacific Golf Championship 2021.

The championship will take place in the Gulf Tiger from 3-6 November 2021.

The players have been invited to attend the championship by The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

"The Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), the Masters' Tournament and The R&A today announced that the 12th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) is set to be held 3-6 November 2021 at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club (Championship Course) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)," the website of Dubai Golf said.

The 2020 AAC was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 championship will mark the first edition held in the UAE, one of the APGC’s 42 member countries, and will join the numerous professional and amateur events Dubai hosts annually, including the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic and DP World Tour Championship.

