Adele shares tracklist for upcoming album 30 with songs

Music sensation Adele doubled the excitement of her fans as she has finally released the tracklist for her upcoming album 30, set for release on November 19.

The track list of Adele's new album includes Cry Your Heart Out, Love Is A Game and I Drink Wine as she hints divorce from Simon Konecki will be explored in detail.



The songstress has been listed on US retail company Target's website and includes 12 tracks alongside three bonus songs.



Titles on 33-year-old Adele's forthcoming release include: Cry Your Heart Out, Love Is A Game and I Drink Wine, all of which suggest the powerhouse crooner will explore in detail her 2019 divorce from ex husband Simon Konecki.