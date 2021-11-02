Bella Hadid puts her grace on display amid Zayn-Gigi dispute over mom Yolanda

Bella Hadid looked elegant as she headed to a business meeting in New York City after unfollowing sister Gigi's baby daddy Zayn Malik on social media.

The 25-year-old supermodel cut a chic figure in a blue and white striped button-down shirt and slacks as she left her apartment in New York City on Sunday afternoon.



Gigi Hadid's sister toted a black quilted handbag While heading to a business meeting. The Vogue cover girl styled her outfit with a pair of oval sunglasses and sparkly necklace.

Bella Hadid, who is a cofounder and partner of Kin Euphorics, completed her ensemble with a thin black headband on top of her glossy brown tresses.

Over the weekend, she was seen hanging out with her art director beau Marc Kalman, who she has been romantically linked to since June.