 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Madonna calls out 'cancel culture,' says she does what she thinks is right

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Madonna said even if others disagree with her, it is more crucial to speak up than to be a silent observer
Madonna said even if others disagree with her, it is more crucial to speak up than to be a silent observer

Nobody can stop Madonna from speaking her mind.

The ‘Queen of Pop’ discussed her new documentary with dramatist Jeremy O. Harris for V Magazine where she opened up about cancel culture.

According to the star, she believes in doing what she feels is right and what she enjoys the most. Even if others disagree with her, it is more crucial to speak up than to be a silent observer, she said.

"That's something I want to disturb," Madonna emphasised. "I want to disturb the fact that we're not encouraged to discuss it. I believe that our job [as artists] is to disturb the status quo. The censoring that's going on in the world right now, that's pretty frightening.

"No one's allowed to speak their mind right now. No one's allowed to say what they really think about things for fear of being canceled, cancel culture. In cancel culture, disturbing the peace is probably an act of treason," she added. 

The star also spoke about racism in the entertainment industry. Madonna stated that age is just a number and that she is unconcerned about retiring; she will continue to perform until the wheels come off.

More From Entertainment:

When Penn Badgley shared dislike for his 'YOU' character: 'He’s delusional'

When Penn Badgley shared dislike for his 'YOU' character: 'He’s delusional'
Bruce Lee´s daughter says actors need gun safety training

Bruce Lee´s daughter says actors need gun safety training
Kim Kardashian nails Halloween cosplay in metallic cowgirl costume

Kim Kardashian nails Halloween cosplay in metallic cowgirl costume
Ireland Baldwin snapped walking dogs after being slammed over Halloween costume

Ireland Baldwin snapped walking dogs after being slammed over Halloween costume
Leonardo DiCaprio goes unrecognized in a 100-year-old man avatar

Leonardo DiCaprio goes unrecognized in a 100-year-old man avatar

Rihanna goes all black and white for Halloween bash

Rihanna goes all black and white for Halloween bash

Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map

Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map
Queen Elizabeth II spotted driving car at Windsor Castle, easing health fears

Queen Elizabeth II spotted driving car at Windsor Castle, easing health fears
Jessica Simpson gets real about her journey towards sobriety

Jessica Simpson gets real about her journey towards sobriety

‘Emily in Paris’ to be more diverse and inclusive in second season, says Lily Collins

‘Emily in Paris’ to be more diverse and inclusive in second season, says Lily Collins
Queen Elizabeth calls for joint action on climate crisis

Queen Elizabeth calls for joint action on climate crisis
Hailey Baldwin says she ‘couldn’t abandon’ Justin Bieber while he struggled

Hailey Baldwin says she ‘couldn’t abandon’ Justin Bieber while he struggled

Latest

view all