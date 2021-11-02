Madonna calls out 'cancel culture,' says she does what she thinks is right

Madonna said even if others disagree with her, it is more crucial to speak up than to be a silent observer

Nobody can stop Madonna from speaking her mind.



The ‘Queen of Pop’ discussed her new documentary with dramatist Jeremy O. Harris for V Magazine where she opened up about cancel culture.

According to the star, she believes in doing what she feels is right and what she enjoys the most. Even if others disagree with her, it is more crucial to speak up than to be a silent observer, she said.

"That's something I want to disturb," Madonna emphasised. "I want to disturb the fact that we're not encouraged to discuss it. I believe that our job [as artists] is to disturb the status quo. The censoring that's going on in the world right now, that's pretty frightening.

"No one's allowed to speak their mind right now. No one's allowed to say what they really think about things for fear of being canceled, cancel culture. In cancel culture, disturbing the peace is probably an act of treason," she added.

The star also spoke about racism in the entertainment industry. Madonna stated that age is just a number and that she is unconcerned about retiring; she will continue to perform until the wheels come off.