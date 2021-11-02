Deepika Padukone, Sheheryar Munawar bond over dinner in Dubai: See Photo

Lollywood meets Bollywood!

Indian superstar Deepika Padukone was spotted having dinner with Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar in Dubai over the weekend.

The meetup comes after Sheheryar bagged a Filmfare award for his shortfilm Prince Charming.

In the viral photo, Padukone was spotted wearing black cordinates along with a gold Dior necklace. Sheheryar on the other donned a blue shirt and denim jeans.

As per sources, Padukone is here in the UAE to film a spell of her film ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan.



