Deepika Padukone, Sheheryar Munawar bond over dinner in Dubai: See Photo

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021
Lollywood meets Bollywood!
Indian superstar Deepika Padukone was spotted having dinner with Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar in Dubai over the weekend.
The meetup comes after Sheheryar bagged a Filmfare award for his shortfilm Prince Charming.
In the viral photo, Padukone was spotted wearing black cordinates along with a gold Dior necklace. Sheheryar on the other donned a blue shirt and denim jeans.
As per sources, Padukone is here in the UAE to film a spell of her film ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan.
Take a look: