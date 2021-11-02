 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone, Sheheryar Munawar bond over dinner in Dubai: See Photo

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Deepika Padukone, Sheheryar Munawar bond over dinner in Dubai: See Photo
Deepika Padukone, Sheheryar Munawar bond over dinner in Dubai: See Photo

Lollywood meets Bollywood!

Indian superstar Deepika Padukone was spotted having dinner with Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar in Dubai over the weekend.

The meetup comes after Sheheryar bagged a Filmfare award for his shortfilm Prince Charming.

In the viral photo, Padukone was spotted wearing black cordinates along with a gold Dior necklace. Sheheryar on the other donned a blue shirt and denim jeans.

As per sources, Padukone is here in the UAE to film a spell of her film ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan.

Take a look:




More From Showbiz:

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn Vamika faces malicious threats after Shami defense

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn Vamika faces malicious threats after Shami defense
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s PDA-filled selfie with wife goes viral

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s PDA-filled selfie with wife goes viral
Akshay Kumar drops exciting dance number from Sooryavanshi: Watch Teaser Here

Akshay Kumar drops exciting dance number from Sooryavanshi: Watch Teaser Here
Aryan Khan, family celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday in Alibaug

Aryan Khan, family celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday in Alibaug
Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur shooting lessons in viral pictures: See Photos

Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur shooting lessons in viral pictures: See Photos
Salman Khan shows 'happy exterior, he is lonely': Antim co-star

Salman Khan shows 'happy exterior, he is lonely': Antim co-star
King Khan turns 56: Twitter celebrates the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan turns 56: Twitter celebrates the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan
Amitabh Bachchan becomes 1st Indian celeb to join NFT frenzy

Amitabh Bachchan becomes 1st Indian celeb to join NFT frenzy
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts
Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops out from acting in streaming shows

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops out from acting in streaming shows
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan is all hearts for Esra Bilgic

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan is all hearts for Esra Bilgic
Hira Mani over the moon as she receives ‘Star Of The Year’ Award at IPPA

Hira Mani over the moon as she receives ‘Star Of The Year’ Award at IPPA

Latest

view all