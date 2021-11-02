Iqra Aziz pens love note for Yasir Hussain: 'So proud to be your wife'

Iqra Aziz lauds pens love note for Yasir Hussain: 'So proud to be your wife'

Actor Iqra Aziz is showering love on husband Yasir Hussain,

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat star turned to her Instagram on Friday to pen a loved-up note for Hussain, praising his work ethic and dedication during IPPA Awards hosting gig.

"You are the love of my LIFE, I am so proud to be your wife. I’ve never seen such dedication, you have not been feeling well through out but you still gave your best, hosted the show effortlessly, made people laugh and no one got to know what you have been going through," Iqra penned in a loving note.

She continued, "Now i understand what they mean when they say, “SHOW MUST GO ON!”I love you for being YOU Always stay same because you are one of a kind."

Take a look:







