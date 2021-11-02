 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz pens love note for Yasir Hussain: 'So proud to be your wife'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Iqra Aziz lauds pens love note for Yasir Hussain: So proud to be your wife
Iqra Aziz lauds pens love note for Yasir Hussain: 'So proud to be your wife'

Actor Iqra Aziz is showering love on husband Yasir Hussain,

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat star turned to her Instagram on Friday to pen a loved-up note for Hussain, praising his work ethic and dedication during IPPA Awards hosting gig.

"You are the love of my LIFE, I am so proud to be your wife. I’ve never seen such dedication, you have not been feeling well through out but you still gave your best, hosted the show effortlessly, made people laugh and no one got to know what you have been going through," Iqra penned in a loving note.

She continued, "Now i understand what they mean when they say, “SHOW MUST GO ON!”I love you for being YOU Always stay same because you are one of a kind."

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone, Sheheryar Munawar bond over dinner in Dubai: See Photo

Deepika Padukone, Sheheryar Munawar bond over dinner in Dubai: See Photo
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn Vamika faces malicious threats after Shami defense

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn Vamika faces malicious threats after Shami defense
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s PDA-filled selfie with wife goes viral

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s PDA-filled selfie with wife goes viral
Akshay Kumar drops exciting dance number from Sooryavanshi: Watch Teaser Here

Akshay Kumar drops exciting dance number from Sooryavanshi: Watch Teaser Here
Aryan Khan, family celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday in Alibaug

Aryan Khan, family celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday in Alibaug
Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur shooting lessons in viral pictures: See Photos

Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur shooting lessons in viral pictures: See Photos
Salman Khan shows 'happy exterior, he is lonely': Antim co-star

Salman Khan shows 'happy exterior, he is lonely': Antim co-star
King Khan turns 56: Twitter celebrates the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan turns 56: Twitter celebrates the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan
Amitabh Bachchan becomes 1st Indian celeb to join NFT frenzy

Amitabh Bachchan becomes 1st Indian celeb to join NFT frenzy
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts
Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops out from acting in streaming shows

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops out from acting in streaming shows
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan is all hearts for Esra Bilgic

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan is all hearts for Esra Bilgic

Latest

view all