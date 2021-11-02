Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter finds bizarre reason to 'seek revenge' from Namibia — elephants!

Pakistan cricket team celebrates after beating New Zealand. Photo: AFP

After settling scores with India (for needling us with their unbeaten record at ICC world cup events till last Sunday) and New Zealand (for ditching a Pakistan tour in September at the last minute over 'security'), Pakistani Twitter has found a reason to exact 'revenge' from Namibia — and it's for a hilarious reason involving elephants.

Pakistani Twitter users, in jest, are sharing a screenshot from an old report published in the Namibia Sun, whose headline reads: "Pakistan's elephant deal cancelled."



The story is about how the Namibian government, back in 2019, had revoked Pakistan's permit to import elephants from the country.

Pakistani Twitter has decided that we must not let bygones be bygones, and this is as good a reason as any for Pakistan to continue their 'revenge tour'. (We have a revenge excuse prepared for Scotland too, mind you.)

Here are some of the memes doing the rounds on Twitter that you may want to check out ahead of the clash:

Naqash Ahmed thinks the Namibian government aided India by refusing to export elephants to Pakistan, and subsequently, thwarted Islamabad's attempt to invade its arch-rival.

Ijaz Khan wants Babar Azam and Co to exact some "elephant revenge" on the boys from south west Africa.

"How dare Namibia cancel export of elephants to Pakistan? [...] Saray badlay lenay hein is dafa, Inshallah (We must take revenge against everyone)," said Mavi Kurt.

"Today's slogan is elephant," says Bilal Munawar.

Ahmad Usman warned Namibia that the Green Shirts would avenge the loss of the elephants and bring home two points.

Pakistan eye semi-final spot in match against Namibia

After notching up three successive wins against India, New Zealand and Afghanistan, Pakistan is on the brink of qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals and is aiming to seal the spot with a win against Namibia in Abu Dhabi tonight.

Pakistan and Namibia will face each other for the first time in T20Is. Namibia will face their sternest test yet against Pakistan, who have been unstoppable so far in the Super 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Unbeaten in the T20 World Cup so far, Pakistan have gone from dark horses to one of the strong favourites for the tournament title in just three games.

Teams

Pakistan is unlikely to tinker with the combination that has won them games against India, New Zealand and Afghanistan and put them on top of Group 2.

Possible Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Meanwhile, Namibia are unlikely to make wholesale changes despite the loss against Afghanistan, but could look to strengthen their batting order by bringing back Stephen Baard in place of Pikky Ya France, who has gone wicket-less in the tournament so far.

Possible Namibia XI: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.