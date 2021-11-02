Does Kim Kardashian want to date Pete Davidson?

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is hopeful for romantic journey with US reality TV star Kim Kardashian after they sparked dating speculations recently.



However, Kim is not interested in relationship with him.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star and Pete sparked romance rumours when they were spotted holding hands during a trip to a theme park last week.

The 27-year-old Pete is hopeful Kim would become his ladylove as he loves attention, according to the Mirror.

The report further says that Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce with estranged husband Kanye West, is not interested in progressing her and the SNL star’s friendship to the next level.

The Mirror quoting the insider reported, “Kim Kardashian does not want to date him (Pete).”

Kim Kardashian and Pete met when the former appeared on the SNL in October. They also shared an onscreen intimate scene during her turn to host the show.