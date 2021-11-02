 
Leonardo DiCaprio cautions world leaders on climate crisis, 'There's no time to lose'

Leonardo DiCaprio cautions world leaders on climate crisis, 'There’s no time to lose'

Leonardo DiCaprio recently opened up on the alarming climate conditions and urged the world leaders to take immediate and effective measures in this regard.

The 46-year-old veteran who is off to Glasgow, gracing the COP26 – a 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, took to Twitter to send a special message for his fellow planet inhabitants.

“The climate crisis is here.#COP26 must be a turning point to protect people and the planet,” added the Titanic star.

"Leaders, the world is watching and urging you to rise to this moment. There’s no time to lose," DiCaprio added.

The 46-year-old veteran, in his other Tweet, announced to join the Secretary-General of the United Nations to raise his voice for the cause and also encouraged his fans to ‘choose solidarity’

He expressed, “I join @antonioguterres in urging leaders at to take crucial #climatechange safeguard our future, and save humanity. Now is the time for ambition, solidarity, and action.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Billie Eilish also shared a recorded message in this regard.

“This year our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” said the Bad Guy singer.

Eilish also encouraged the young generation to play an active role in protecting the environment.

"We must stand together and speak up to save our planet, not just for us, but for our future generations, and we need urgent, urgent action now and to work together as one," said the Grammy winner.

