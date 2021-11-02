 
sports
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter impressed with Pakistani batsmen for scoring well on bowling pitch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Pakistans captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. — AFP
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. — AFP

Pakistan's opening batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam formed a 100-run partnership on a pitch that was tricky enough to trouble the two batsmen a lot, and offer absolutely everything for pacers. 

Twitter praised the two batsmen for holding the fort and still scoring runs despite the difficult conditions. 

Hamna was a bit concerned about the total score of the team. 

Talha correctly said the pitch is "slow and green", hoping to see the Men in Green go all out towards the final overs. 

Another user pointed out how this isn't a 170-run pitch. 

Twitter account Brownie thought Namibia had done well with the ball. 

As the game progressed and Pakistan failed to hit the big shots, Hira was a bit concerned about skipper Babar Azam's decision to bat first on a green pitch. 

The award for the wittiest remark of the evening goes to Sana. 

Babar Azam departed for the pavilion after scoring yet another half-century, breaking the world record for most half-centuries as T20 captain. 

Azam, again, broke a previous record set by Indian captain Virat Kohli. 

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

More From Sports:

Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter happy with Namibian fielders as they 'play for Pakistan'

Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter happy with Namibian fielders as they 'play for Pakistan'
Pakistan vs Namibia: Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli record

Pakistan vs Namibia: Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli record
Rashid Khan requests fans to watch AFG vs IND match 'only with tickets'

Rashid Khan requests fans to watch AFG vs IND match 'only with tickets'
T20 World Cup: Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England, Kevin Pietersen says

T20 World Cup: Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England, Kevin Pietersen says
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan announces Asghar Afghan's replacement

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan announces Asghar Afghan's replacement
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam to test batters against Namibia

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam to test batters against Namibia
T20 World Cup: 'Unhappy' BCCI may remove Kohli as ODI captain, says report

T20 World Cup: 'Unhappy' BCCI may remove Kohli as ODI captain, says report
T20 World Cup: Should Pakistan drop Hasan Ali? Wasim Akram doesn't think so

T20 World Cup: Should Pakistan drop Hasan Ali? Wasim Akram doesn't think so
Azharuddin slams Kohli, Shastri for not attending press conference after defeat

Azharuddin slams Kohli, Shastri for not attending press conference after defeat
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 to kick off on Nov 21

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 to kick off on Nov 21
Interesting facts about Rizwan, Babar’s jersey numbers

Interesting facts about Rizwan, Babar’s jersey numbers
Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter finds bizarre reason to 'seek revenge' from Namibia — elephants!

Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter finds bizarre reason to 'seek revenge' from Namibia — elephants!

Latest

view all