Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter impressed with Pakistani batsmen for scoring well on bowling pitch

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. — AFP

Pakistan's opening batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam formed a 100-run partnership on a pitch that was tricky enough to trouble the two batsmen a lot, and offer absolutely everything for pacers.

Twitter praised the two batsmen for holding the fort and still scoring runs despite the difficult conditions.

Hamna was a bit concerned about the total score of the team.

Talha correctly said the pitch is "slow and green", hoping to see the Men in Green go all out towards the final overs.

Another user pointed out how this isn't a 170-run pitch.

Twitter account Brownie thought Namibia had done well with the ball.

As the game progressed and Pakistan failed to hit the big shots, Hira was a bit concerned about skipper Babar Azam's decision to bat first on a green pitch.

The award for the wittiest remark of the evening goes to Sana.

Babar Azam departed for the pavilion after scoring yet another half-century, breaking the world record for most half-centuries as T20 captain.

Azam, again, broke a previous record set by Indian captain Virat Kohli.

