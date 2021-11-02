 
sports
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter happy with Namibian fielders as they 'play for Pakistan'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Namibias JJ Smit dives in the air to attempt a catch during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. — AFP
Namibia's JJ Smit dives in the air to attempt a catch during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. — AFP

Pakistan hammered Namibia as they hit 190 runs during their encounter at the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, but Twitter has also thanked Namibian fielders for their part.

The Namibian fielders did not impress as skipper Babar Azam smashed 70 off 49 balls, including seven fours. Mohammad Rizwan also scored 79 balls off 49 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

'Outstanding fielding'

'Namibian fielders are playing for Pakistan'

'Cuteee fielders'

'Haven’t seen worst fielders'

'Khatarnak fielding'

Pakistan 'style' fielding

Mohammad Rizwan starred for Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 79 to steer his team towards a respectable total. He was joined by Mohammad Hafeez, who helped Pakistan score a quickfire of 32 runs off 16 balls.

Earlier, Rizwan and Babar had upped the ante on Namibia, as they became the only duo to score 1,000 runs in T20 in a calendar year. The Pakistani skipper smashed a half-century, his 14th — breaking Indian captain Virat Kohli's record of 13 half-tons.

More From Sports:

Pakistan vs Namibia: Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli record

Pakistan vs Namibia: Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli record
Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter impressed with Pakistani batsmen for scoring well on bowling pitch

Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter impressed with Pakistani batsmen for scoring well on bowling pitch
Rashid Khan requests fans to watch AFG vs IND match 'only with tickets'

Rashid Khan requests fans to watch AFG vs IND match 'only with tickets'
T20 World Cup: Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England, Kevin Pietersen says

T20 World Cup: Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England, Kevin Pietersen says
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan announces Asghar Afghan's replacement

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan announces Asghar Afghan's replacement
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam to test batters against Namibia

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam to test batters against Namibia
T20 World Cup: 'Unhappy' BCCI may remove Kohli as ODI captain, says report

T20 World Cup: 'Unhappy' BCCI may remove Kohli as ODI captain, says report
T20 World Cup: Should Pakistan drop Hasan Ali? Wasim Akram doesn't think so

T20 World Cup: Should Pakistan drop Hasan Ali? Wasim Akram doesn't think so
Azharuddin slams Kohli, Shastri for not attending press conference after defeat

Azharuddin slams Kohli, Shastri for not attending press conference after defeat
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 to kick off on Nov 21

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 to kick off on Nov 21
Interesting facts about Rizwan, Babar’s jersey numbers

Interesting facts about Rizwan, Babar’s jersey numbers
Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter finds bizarre reason to 'seek revenge' from Namibia — elephants!

Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter finds bizarre reason to 'seek revenge' from Namibia — elephants!

Latest

view all