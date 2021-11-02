Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter happy with Namibian fielders as they 'play for Pakistan'

Namibia's JJ Smit dives in the air to attempt a catch during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. — AFP

Pakistan hammered Namibia as they hit 190 runs during their encounter at the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, but Twitter has also thanked Namibian fielders for their part.

The Namibian fielders did not impress as skipper Babar Azam smashed 70 off 49 balls, including seven fours. Mohammad Rizwan also scored 79 balls off 49 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

'Outstanding fielding'

'Namibian fielders are playing for Pakistan'

'Cuteee fielders'

'Haven’t seen worst fielders'

'Khatarnak fielding'

Pakistan 'style' fielding

Mohammad Rizwan starred for Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 79 to steer his team towards a respectable total. He was joined by Mohammad Hafeez, who helped Pakistan score a quickfire of 32 runs off 16 balls.

Earlier, Rizwan and Babar had upped the ante on Namibia, as they became the only duo to score 1,000 runs in T20 in a calendar year. The Pakistani skipper smashed a half-century, his 14th — breaking Indian captain Virat Kohli's record of 13 half-tons.