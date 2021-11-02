COP-26: Meghan Markle and Harry share their pledge towards sustainable future

A day after Queen Elizabeth appealed to world leaders to work together in "common cause" against climate change to "solve the most insurmountable problems", Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement to share their pledge towards a more sustainable future by becoming net zero by 2030.

The statement, delivered in a video message to the COP-26 conference in Glasgow came after a day of speeches from world leaders warning of the urgency of the crisis.

The statement issued by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archwell organization said the couple " have a long-standing commitment to the planet with global projects and partnerships dating back over a decade."

Below is the full statement issued by Archwell.

Nearly every activity in daily life results in the release of carbon into the atmosphere, and the sum total of those emissions is considered our ‘carbon footprint.’ Here are some examples of what is part of that footprint:

what we eat and how often we eat it

our transport and the frequency of it

our daily commute

our use of electricity/heating

our reliance on big industries that contribute to the problem

While we have actively made choices to offset and balance this carbon footprint, now, with the tools provided by partner organizations, we know that we can all do better. We can be net zero, and this is what we pledge to do.

We are a young company, but today, Archewell joins our co-founders in committing to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Achieving net zero carbon emissions means making a series of choices over time to make that footprint as small as possible, while compensating for any remaining emissions through high-quality carbon removal projects.

As an organization, we will work with an independent consultant to track all Archewell-related activities from our inception (internet use, commutes, and electricity in home offices, for example) to understand our collective footprint. Using 2022 as our baseline year, they will develop a plan for Archewell that aligns with the latest guidance from leading organizations, like the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol and Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), while offsetting remaining emissions until we achieve net zero in 2030 and beyond.

As we begin this endeavor, we will leverage the expertise of the non-profit organization Travalyst, founded by The Duke, and the sustainable investing platform Ethic, to focus our investments in support of a low-carbon economy.