 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick feels alone at this Halloween as he celebrates event with son Mason in Miami

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Scott Disick feels alone at this Halloween as he celebrates event with son Mason in Miami

Kourtney's ex beau Scott Disick has no new girlfriend to date at this Halloween as the reality star celebrated the event with son Mason at a boat show in Miami.

Disick apparently proved to be a caring parent as he spent quality time with his eldest son Mason to remove his loneliness after ex Kourtney Kardashian's over the top Halloween with new fiance Travis Barker

Scott Disick and his son toured watercrafts at the Fourt Lauderdale boat show in South Florida on Tuesday morning.

The 38-year-old star wrapped his arm around his 11-year-old little one just days after his ex Kourtney Kardashian went over the top with her Halloween celebrations at her house in Los Angeles.

The Talentless creator looked dashing in his favorite camouflaged cargo slacks with a red-and-grey button-down flannel long-sleeve shirt.

Kourtney, who went public with her new romance at the beginning of the year, has Reign, six, Penelope, eight, and Mason, 11, from her previous relationship with Scott.

Travis famously filed for divorce from Shanna Moakler in 2006 after just two years of marriage following claims that she had been unfaithful, and shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, in addition to her daughter, Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar de la Hoya.

More From Entertainment:

COP-26: Meghan Markle and Harry share their pledge towards sustainable future

COP-26: Meghan Markle and Harry share their pledge towards sustainable future

Here's why Queen Elizabeth had a butterfly broach on her dress in latest video

Here's why Queen Elizabeth had a butterfly broach on her dress in latest video
'Queen is still driving around Windsor in a car that was discontinued 10-years ago'

'Queen is still driving around Windsor in a car that was discontinued 10-years ago'
Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards
COP26: Prince Charles criticised for using private jets and helicopters

COP26: Prince Charles criticised for using private jets and helicopters
Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer
Halyna Hutchins's final words before tragic Alec Baldwin shooting unearthed

Halyna Hutchins's final words before tragic Alec Baldwin shooting unearthed
Scott Disick reveals reason of his ‘love’ for life

Scott Disick reveals reason of his ‘love’ for life
Queen Elizabeth wears symbolic brooch from her wedding during Cope26 speech

Queen Elizabeth wears symbolic brooch from her wedding during Cope26 speech
Lil Nas X talks about his future partner, 'I want somebody who's fun'

Lil Nas X talks about his future partner, 'I want somebody who's fun'
David Beckham, daughter Harper bake 'spooky' treats on Halloween

David Beckham, daughter Harper bake 'spooky' treats on Halloween
Jason Momoa contracts COVID-19 after attending 'Dune' premiere

Jason Momoa contracts COVID-19 after attending 'Dune' premiere

Latest

view all