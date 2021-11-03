Scott Disick feels alone at this Halloween as he celebrates event with son Mason in Miami

Kourtney's ex beau Scott Disick has no new girlfriend to date at this Halloween as the reality star celebrated the event with son Mason at a boat show in Miami.



Disick apparently proved to be a caring parent as he spent quality time with his eldest son Mason to remove his loneliness after ex Kourtney Kardashian's over the top Halloween with new fiance Travis Barker

Scott Disick and his son toured watercrafts at the Fourt Lauderdale boat show in South Florida on Tuesday morning.



The 38-year-old star wrapped his arm around his 11-year-old little one just days after his ex Kourtney Kardashian went over the top with her Halloween celebrations at her house in Los Angeles.

The Talentless creator looked dashing in his favorite camouflaged cargo slacks with a red-and-grey button-down flannel long-sleeve shirt.



Kourtney, who went public with her new romance at the beginning of the year, has Reign, six, Penelope, eight, and Mason, 11, from her previous relationship with Scott.



Travis famously filed for divorce from Shanna Moakler in 2006 after just two years of marriage following claims that she had been unfaithful, and shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, in addition to her daughter, Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar de la Hoya.