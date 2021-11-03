 
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Sooryavanshi track 'Najaa' out now! Katrina Kaif dances like there's no tomorrow

By
Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Sooryavanshi track 'Najaa' out now! Katrina Kaif dances like there's no tomorrow

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are asking fans to put on their dancing shoes with track 'Najaa'.

The duo dropped the second song of their much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi and it has reminded fans of the great dancers both Kaif and Akshay are.

The Sooryavanshi team is reprising Pav Dharia's Na Ja with a quirky new twist. In a three-minute song, fans can see Akshay dressed in a black tee and black cargo pants with his black sunglasses. Katrina on the other hand, is slipped into a black crop top over black cargo pants.

Turning to her Twitter on Wednesday, Katrina shared excitement over the release of her 'favourite' song.

"My favourite song- biggest party anthem of the year is here.! #NaJaa Song out now!" wrote Katrina.

Take a look:



