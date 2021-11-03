 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan says she was disturbed seeing dad Saif Ali Khan use ‘foul language’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Sara Ali Khan says she was disturbed seeing dad Saif Ali Khan use ‘foul language’
Sara Ali Khan says she was disturbed seeing dad Saif Ali Khan use ‘foul language’ 

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan revealed how she once had a negative perception about her superstar parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, the 25-year-old Simmba star said she was disturbed by her parents being negative people.

"All I remember is watching Omkara (2006) and Kalyug (2005) and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people (laughs)! I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a porn site...it was not fun! And because they were both nominated for ‘best actor in a negative role’ in the same year, I was, like, ‘What is this!?’”

“I have always been mama’s girl, I’ve always been an explorer and highly-motivated, and I haven’t inculcated this trait from a tutor, home, or a gym trainer... I’m the one who will want to do five more push ups, read one more chapter of chemistry, or request for another reading of a script,” she shared.

“Yes, life and the circumstances around me have changed... I’m getting better at compartmentalising my emotions—just because you’ve had a bad day at work doesn’t mean you fight with your mother, or not perform well at work,” she added.

More From Showbiz:

Watch: Hamza Ali Abbasi puts up live concert for munchkin Mustafa

Watch: Hamza Ali Abbasi puts up live concert for munchkin Mustafa
Fahad Mirza shares 'sad' confessions of a plastic surgeon: 'People want to be fair'

Fahad Mirza shares 'sad' confessions of a plastic surgeon: 'People want to be fair'
Mehwish Hayat is tired of playing 'wronged wife, crying bahu' on television

Mehwish Hayat is tired of playing 'wronged wife, crying bahu' on television
Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for Shah Rukh Khan on birthday
Kangana Ranaut slams activists demanding ban on Diwali firecrackers: 'Don't use cars'

Kangana Ranaut slams activists demanding ban on Diwali firecrackers: 'Don't use cars'
Alia Bhatt pens open letter to 'King of goodness' Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Alia Bhatt pens open letter to 'King of goodness' Shah Rukh Khan on birthday
Sooryavanshi track 'Najaa' out now! Katrina Kaif dances like there's no tomorrow

Sooryavanshi track 'Najaa' out now! Katrina Kaif dances like there's no tomorrow
Karan Johar dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'unmatchable father, rock solid husband' on birthday

Karan Johar dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'unmatchable father, rock solid husband' on birthday
Iqra Aziz pens love note for Yasir Hussain: 'So proud to be your wife'

Iqra Aziz pens love note for Yasir Hussain: 'So proud to be your wife'
Deepika Padukone, Sheheryar Munawar bond over dinner in Dubai?

Deepika Padukone, Sheheryar Munawar bond over dinner in Dubai?
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn Vamika faces malicious threats after Shami defense

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn Vamika faces malicious threats after Shami defense
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s PDA-filled selfie with wife goes viral

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s PDA-filled selfie with wife goes viral

Latest

view all