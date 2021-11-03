Kangana Ranaut slams activists demanding ban on Diwali firecrackers: 'Don't use cars'

Indian actor Kangana Ranaut has a proposal for all those environmental activists who are concerned about pollution with the lighting of firecrackers.

Turning to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Thalaivii actor shared a post from an Indian guru advocating the use of firecrackers.

“He is the man who caused world record of green cover by planting millions of trees.” She added, "Perfect answer to all Diwali environment activists walk to your office don't use cars for three days."



In the video shared by Kangana, fans could spot Sadhguru talking about how much he enjoyed lighting firecrackers when he was a child.

Take a look:







