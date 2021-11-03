Jay Z becomes the only Instagram celebrity followed by Beyoncé

 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Beyoncé is only following Jay Z as he joins Instagram

American singer Beyoncé, who is very particular about her following on Instagram, raised fans' eyebrows when she finally followed back someone on the famous photo-sharing platform. 

Turns out that the Crazy in Love hit-maker followed her husband, Jay Z, who recently made a surprising entry on gram with The Harder They Fall post.

The 51-year-old created his account on 2nd November to promote his upcoming film and within a day his followers counter hit the 1.3M figure.

Jay, however, remained particular about his interest and followed only one person who is none other than his wife, Beyoncé.

The Empire State of Mind song-maker also achieved an honor of being the first ever person to be followed by the B-queen on the platform.

Soon after his maiden post was up, fans bombarded love-filled captions on the picture.

While one user wrote, "welcome to the gram hov," other commented, "Finally, Jay on the gram ?!"

The Roc Nation mogul who is known for his rare social media presence, only had a Twitter account previously on which he just posted around 300 tweets in a span of 13 years.

