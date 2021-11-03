Britney Spears slams mom Lynne for giving dad Jamie the ‘idea’ conservatorships

Britney Spears recently penned a now-deleted caption that highlighted her anger towards mom Lynne for giving her dad Jamie Spears the idea for the conservatorship.

The post was uploaded to Instagram and contains a caption that reads, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman”.

“my dad [Jamie] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.”

“I will never get those years back,” the singer went on to write. “She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go [expletive] yourself!!!!”

Check it out below:



