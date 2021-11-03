Watch: Hamza Ali Abbasi puts up live concert for munchkin Mustafa

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is serenading his little munchkin Mustafa with a live concert.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the JPNA star's wife, Naimal Khawar Khan, gave fans a glimpse of the actor and son Mustafa's bonding session.

"My gogo's live concerts with Baba," captioned Naimal Khawar on the video.

In the clip, fans could spot Hamza in a black kurta and white shalwar playing guitar for his one-year-old baby boy while Mustafa roamed around in the room in an orange shirt.

Take a look:







