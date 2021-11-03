 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s feminist speech 'caught Palace on back foot'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Meghan Markle’s feminist speech caught Palace on back foot
Meghan Markle’s feminist speech 'caught Palace on back foot'

Meghan Markle reportedly ended up catching Buckingham Palace aides “on back foot” with her speech on feminism.

The Duchess made this speech back in 2019, on International Women’s Day.

At the time, Meghan discussed the idea of marriage equity and left Palace staffers shell-shocked.

At the time she was quoted saying, “There’s nothing threatening about a woman coming up to the same level. I hope that men are part of that conversation. My husband certainly is!”

She later also added that she hopes her future children will go on to accept and promote the idea of feminism.

News of this instance was brought to light by royal author and biographer Angela Levin.

In her book Harry: Conversations with the Prince she detailed the instance and wrote, “Staff at the Palace admit that they were ‘caught on the back foot’, by her speaking so personally at certain events but, I was informed, ‘now they will wrestle back control’.”

Before concluding at the time, Ms Levin even admitted that Meghan is “not easily deterred from her goals and has shown that she has no qualms about working outside the rather antiquated royal machine,”

More From Entertainment:

Jojo Siwa, Kylie Prew break up after one year of dating

Jojo Siwa, Kylie Prew break up after one year of dating

Scott Disick drops sweet comment on Kourtney’s post after her engagement

Scott Disick drops sweet comment on Kourtney’s post after her engagement
Kate Middleton ‘taking on’ Prince Philip’s role amid royal rift: report

Kate Middleton ‘taking on’ Prince Philip’s role amid royal rift: report
Queen Elizabeth mourns Prince Philip in COP2 speech: ‘My dear late husband’

Queen Elizabeth mourns Prince Philip in COP2 speech: ‘My dear late husband’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Sussex sale strategy: ‘Less is more’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Sussex sale strategy: ‘Less is more’
Khloe Kardashian gives update on her and daughter True as they battle COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian gives update on her and daughter True as they battle COVID-19
Chris Pratt gushes over wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in emotional note

Chris Pratt gushes over wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in emotional note

Prince William’s tactic to evade the press ‘scares’ Queen ‘to death’: report

Prince William’s tactic to evade the press ‘scares’ Queen ‘to death’: report
Britney Spears slams mom Lynne for giving dad Jamie the ‘idea’ conservatorships

Britney Spears slams mom Lynne for giving dad Jamie the ‘idea’ conservatorships
Prince Andrew’s criticism of accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘backfiring’: report

Prince Andrew’s criticism of accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘backfiring’: report
Katie Price, Carl Woods set to tie the knot next month?

Katie Price, Carl Woods set to tie the knot next month?
Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88

Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88

Latest

view all