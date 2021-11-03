 
HAHiba Anjum

BTS fans erupts into a frenzy over Jimin, V’s credits in ‘Eternals’

HAHiba Anjum

Fans all across the world have taken to Twitter to celebrate the movie credits BTS’ Jimin has received in The Eternals.

For those unversed, the credits are for the official OST that producer Jimin worked on alongside his bandmate V.

The excitement over the news has even caught fans off-guard, with many taping the end sequence just for a peek.

Check it out below:

While the news itself hit ARMYs pretty hard, it was the actually ending credits that sent Twitter completely into a daze.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations. It's amazing Jimin. He produced, wrote and composed 'Friends' and today his song in the movie Eternals! Happy to see his name in the credits of 'Friends'”

Whereas another zoomed into the ‘best part’ and wrote, “ Friends Jimin producer, written and composer Performed by Park #Jimin and Kim #TAEHYUNG @BTS_twt @HYBEOFFICIALtwt”

