Ibrahim Ali Khan turns film director, assisting Karan Johar

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as an assistant director to Karan Johar on film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.



The film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Stunning photos and videos of Ibrahim with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer and other crew from the sets of RARKPK surfaced online on Wednesday and went viral instantly.

In one of the videos, Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother can be seen recreating Saif Ali Khan’s dance steps to Diljit Dosanjh's song Lover.

The video and photos have won the hearts the fans on social media.

The film also features Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The song was part of 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan.



