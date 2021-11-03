 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Khan shares first-ever picture of daughter Alyana: See Photo

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Sarah Khan shares first-ever picture of daughter Alyana: See Photo
Sarah Khan shares first-ever picture of daughter Alyana: See Photo

Actor Sarah Khan has given fans a first glimpse of her daughter Alyana.

Sarah, along with husband Falak Shabir celebrated the Aqiqah ceremony of her newborn over the weekend.

Turning to her Instagram after the event, the Raqs-e-Bismil star shared her bundle of joy's first-ever photo with fans.

"Aulaad! What a beautiful feeling, such a blessing SUBHALLAH khuda har joray ko aulaad sey nawazay (May Allah bless every couple with a child), Amen," captioned Sarah alongside her post.

Sarah and Falak welcomed daughter Alyana on October 8 2021, a year after tying the knot.

More From Showbiz:

Ibrahim Ali Khan turns film director, assisting Karan Johar

Ibrahim Ali Khan turns film director, assisting Karan Johar
Kajol tells why she did not wish Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Kajol tells why she did not wish Shah Rukh Khan on birthday
Watch: Hamza Ali Abbasi puts up live concert for munchkin Mustafa

Watch: Hamza Ali Abbasi puts up live concert for munchkin Mustafa
Fahad Mirza shares 'sad' confessions of a plastic surgeon: 'People want to be fair'

Fahad Mirza shares 'sad' confessions of a plastic surgeon: 'People want to be fair'
Mehwish Hayat is tired of playing 'wronged wife, crying bahu' on television

Mehwish Hayat is tired of playing 'wronged wife, crying bahu' on television
Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for Shah Rukh Khan on birthday
Kangana Ranaut slams activists demanding ban on Diwali firecrackers: 'Don't use cars'

Kangana Ranaut slams activists demanding ban on Diwali firecrackers: 'Don't use cars'
Alia Bhatt pens open letter to 'King of goodness' Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Alia Bhatt pens open letter to 'King of goodness' Shah Rukh Khan on birthday
Sara Ali Khan says she was disturbed seeing dad Saif Ali Khan use ‘foul language’

Sara Ali Khan says she was disturbed seeing dad Saif Ali Khan use ‘foul language’

Sooryavanshi track 'Najaa' out now! Katrina Kaif dances like there's no tomorrow

Sooryavanshi track 'Najaa' out now! Katrina Kaif dances like there's no tomorrow
Karan Johar dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'unmatchable father, rock solid husband' on birthday

Karan Johar dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'unmatchable father, rock solid husband' on birthday
Iqra Aziz pens love note for Yasir Hussain: 'So proud to be your wife'

Iqra Aziz pens love note for Yasir Hussain: 'So proud to be your wife'

Latest

view all