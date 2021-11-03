 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kumail Nanjiani heaps praises on Pakistan cricket team after T20 semi-final entry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Kumail Nanjiani heaps praises for Pakistan cricket team after T20 semi-final entry
Kumail Nanjiani heaps praises for Pakistan cricket team after T20 semi-final entry

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani is cheering Pakistan cricket team!

The Eternals star turned to his Twitter on Tuesday night to celebrate the victory of the Pakistani cricket team against Namibia in a T20 World Cup match played on November 2.

"Go Pakistan go. This is amazing. #T20WorldCup," Kumail excitedly wrote on his micro-blogging app.

Pakistan's victory against Namibia has made the team the first to qualify for tournament semi-finals.

Fans of the star were quick to react to his Tweet. "Meanwhile, a Karachiest guy' who loves his country. It doesn't matter that he is a hollywood superstar," wrote one fan. "Eternals gang is a fan of PCT too," added another.

More From Entertainment:

Diana Ross teases first music video in over a decade

Diana Ross teases first music video in over a decade
Kylie Jenner fuels marriage rumours with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner fuels marriage rumours with Travis Scott

Shakira opens up about shocking wild boar ambush: “It was wild”

Shakira opens up about shocking wild boar ambush: “It was wild”
BTS fans erupts into a frenzy over Jimin, V’s credits in ‘Eternals’

BTS fans erupts into a frenzy over Jimin, V’s credits in ‘Eternals’
Jojo Siwa, Kylie Prew break up after one year of dating

Jojo Siwa, Kylie Prew break up after one year of dating

Meghan Markle’s feminist speech 'caught Palace on back foot'

Meghan Markle’s feminist speech 'caught Palace on back foot'
Scott Disick drops sweet comment on Kourtney’s post after her engagement

Scott Disick drops sweet comment on Kourtney’s post after her engagement
New York Times’ latest film to decode Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl malfunction

New York Times’ latest film to decode Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl malfunction

Kate Middleton ‘taking on’ Prince Philip’s role amid royal rift: report

Kate Middleton ‘taking on’ Prince Philip’s role amid royal rift: report
Queen Elizabeth mourns Prince Philip in COP2 speech: ‘My dear late husband’

Queen Elizabeth mourns Prince Philip in COP2 speech: ‘My dear late husband’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Sussex sale strategy: ‘Less is more’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Sussex sale strategy: ‘Less is more’
Khloe Kardashian gives update on her and daughter True as they battle COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian gives update on her and daughter True as they battle COVID-19

Latest

view all