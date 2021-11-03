'La casa de papel': 'Money Heist' Season 5 Part 2 trailer is out now

Netflix on Wednesday released the official trailer for Money Heist Season 5 Part 2.

The season five's volume 2 is due to premiere globally on the streaming giant on December 3.

“When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself,” said series creator Álex Pina.



Here's the official synopsis of Season 5:

"The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."



