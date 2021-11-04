Kylie Jenner sends love to her 'partner in crime' Kendall Jenner on her 26th birthday

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner shared a heartwarming birthday tribute to her stylish sister Kendall Jenner as she turned 26 on Wednesday (November 3).



Kylie, 24, posted an adorable throwback photo of herself and Kendall Jenner to celebrate her birthday, with a sweet message.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to my sister, my partner in crime, my best friend!”

"I wouldn’t want to walk through life with anyone else. i love you forever horsegirlk,” she added.



In their childhood picture, super model Kendall and cosmetics mogul Kylie are all smiles and look cute in white Prada shirts.

