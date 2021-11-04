Shahid Afridi says his daughters have no social media account

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi says none of his daughters have any social media account. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain and legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi has said that his daughters do not have any social media account.



Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi said that all the Facebook, Twitter and other social media identities and accounts in his daughters' names were fake.

He said, ”I would like to clarify that none of my daughters have any social media accounts.”

The start cricketer urged the people to disregard any ‘accounts’ or ‘news’ that are associated with his daughters.