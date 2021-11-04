Ed Sheeran shares why Adele made him ‘scramble’ for new album release

 
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

By
HAHiba Anjum

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Ed Sheeran recently sat down for a chat and shed some light on the real reason he was made to put in a rush order for his brand new album.

Sheeran shed some light on it all while interviewing on The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

While addressing his nervousness before releasing new music, he shed some light on the real reason he had to put a rush on the vinyl production.

"The album wasn't, like, finished this week and then handed in,” he told the host. “I handed it in in July 'cause it had to get printed on vinyl."

The reason for this was because "There's like, three vinyl factories in the world, so you have to do it really [early]. And Adele had basically booked out all the vinyl factories, so we had to get a slot and get our album in there."

