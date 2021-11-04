 
Thursday Nov 04 2021
Here's how Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina Kaif in 'true filmy style'

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Here's how Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina Kaif in 'true filmy style'

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and beau Vicky Kaushal are allegedly set to tie the knot by the end of 2021.

Although the lovebirds, who have been discreetly dating for over a year now, have kept mum over the wedding rumors, sources close to the actors have confirmed that festivities are indeed in the cards.

As per India Today, Vicky went 'all out' to pop in the big question a few months ago with a box of brownies.

“Vicky is true romantic at heart and totally smitten by Katrina. Even their common friends are a bit shocked on how obsessed these two are with each other. The pandemic and lockdown, in fact, got them closer and made their bond stronger. So when it came to popping the big wedding question, Vicky went all-out in true filmy style," says source close to the couple.

Vicky ensured to get Katrina a box of brownies from her favourite place. Not knowing the surprise inside, the Sooryavanshi star opened the box to find a note and a ring that said, “Will you marry me?” 

The diva was stunned for a moment before she said yes!

