Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton returns to social media after brief hiatus

James Middleton broke his 'unintentional' social media hiatus after his wedding to Alizee Thevenet

Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, has resurfaced on social media, this time with a selfie of one of his cute dogs.



On Wednesday, the Duchess' newly married brother posted a beautiful selfie with his cocker spaniel, Ella, on Instagram, breaking his "unintentional" social media hiatus after his September wedding to Alizee Thevenet.

"I've been so immersed in embracing & enjoying the first few months of being with my new wife. I've realised I have unintentionally taken a social detox… which I suppose is no bad thing…," he captioned the snap.

"BUT we are back - hope you don't mind." James said of his photo.

He added that he believes in taking breaks from social media postings and encouraged others to do so as well.



"I highly recommend taking a social media detox from time to time - in fact I believe the saying is disconnect to reconnect," he said.

Fans of the Duchess' brother, applauded him for taking his social media hiatus. As one of the fans put it : "I have to take #socialdetox as well! Welcome baaaaack!"