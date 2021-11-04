 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 04 2021
Queen’s ‘Elizabeth landmark’ under fire for ‘ecological vandalism’

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Queen Elizabeth’s newest landmark has come under scrutiny for causing vast amounts of “ecological vandalism.”

For those unversed, the landmark is the £3 million brainchild of sculptor Viscount Devonport and was recently been granted planning permission, much to the dismay of local residents.

The Elizabeth Landmark intends to celebrate the Queen’ seventh decade of rule, as of 2022.

It is made up of thin metal spikes that protrude from the ground and appears to be a thin slice of the hill that visually appears cut.

Even now, plans for the structure are still being opposed by locals who have formed the Wannies Wild group.

It consists of 2,000 locals, and many believe the design will clash with the rural isolated surroundings of the land.

A local gallery owner in the area, Mary Ann Rogers has called the structure “ecological vandalism” and told The Guardian she was “absolutely devastated” by the decision. “To me it is strident, it’s triumphant and it is vast. It looks more like a scimitar or a knife or a sword.”

