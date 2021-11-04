 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 04 2021
Web Desk

The Queen told to ignore ‘petty calls for monarchy’s abolishment’: report

Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

The Queen has been awarded assurances and is also being urged to ‘ignore’ any petty or ignorant calls for the abolishment of the monarchy that are being made because of Prince Andrew.

The founder and director of the British Monarchists Society, Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills Told Express UK, “Online pressure against the royal family is nothing new and is certainly indicative of republican sympathisers who can't really do anything other than stirring up hate and resentment against an institution they do not like or understand the need for.”

“To prejudice against the entire institution, including The Queen, based on the alleged actions of one her sons, who will not be Sovereign, is a very petty and ignorant action, considering Her Majesty has worked so hard for nearly 70 years, never putting a foot wrong in service to her people around the world.”

However, a 19-year-old activist from Republic also spoke with the outlet and admitted,  “As much as I love the Queen as a person, the institution of the Crown should end with her.”

“The revelations about Prince Andrew's antics with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a wake-up call for most people as to how the royals weren't the pristine symbol of Britain we thought they were.”

