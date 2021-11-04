 
Prince William invokes law to protect Kate Middleton: report

In the past, Prince William invoked an entire law from the EU in his attempt to protect and safeguard Kate Middleton’s privacy during the courting years.

A former royal editor of The Sun, Kelvin MacKenzie revealed this news in an old Channel 5 documentary called The Tabloids.

There Mr MacKenzie claimed, “If you’re William, you’d seen your mother basically pursued down the high street by photographers.”

“That would have left a scar on him, it was certainly having an effect on him.”

“He wants to protect her so he effectively invokes the law, there’s a European Court of Human Rights law saying everybody has a right to privacy. And he invoked that on Kate’s behalf.”

Even royal commentator Camilla Tominey chimed in, in agreement and added, “What was interesting about how Kate was handled in those early days was the sense of trying, very slowly, to introduce her to public life.”

“Unlike Princess Diana, who I think felt she was thrown into the deep end.”

“I think William wanted to avoid the mistakes of the past, that’s why it was a very, very slow drip-feeding of Kate to the press and to the public.”

