Thursday Nov 04 2021
Avril Lavigne reveals joining Travis Barker’s Record Label DTA

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Canadian Singer, Avril Lavigne is ready to revive her music career as she recently signed a label deal with Travis Barker’s record DTA on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old singer broke the big news on her Instagram where she dropped a series of her pictures with the Blink-182 drummer.

The Complicated singer, in the photographs, is seen making things officials as she signs her contract and have a blast with the 45-year-old musician.

Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker celebrating her joining DTA records Photo Credit: Avril Lavigne/Instagram
Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker celebrating her joining DTA records Photo Credit: Avril Lavigne/Instagram

The singer captioned the post, “Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records!”

Teasing her fans a bit about her upcoming tracks, Lavigne added, “Should I drop my first single next week?”

Avril later commented below the post, “So excited to release this new music.”

Meanwhile, the When You're Gone songster released her last album, Head Above Water in 2019. 


