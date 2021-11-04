Britney Spears prayed for her conservatorship to end, source

Britney Spears revealed to be extremely emotional as her 13-year-long conservatorship is nearing to end.

Only a few days are left till November 12 when the court will order whether to finally give the Toxic singer her freedom back.

A source told Hollywood Life, “Britney is beside herself and broke down in tears of joy because she now knows with no hesitation that she is getting her life back.”

The outlet also quoted, “Britney has been locked in hell for 13 years and she is not ready to let her dad off the hook just because he is ready to give up.”

“But at this point, she knows that she is free and that is all she’s wanted and prayed for over a decade,” added the source.

People who are close to the 39-year-old singer are happy and ‘really emotional’ as they have witnessed Spears going through a difficult time.

The magazine’s insider shared, “No one who knows and loves her has ever approved of what was going on.”