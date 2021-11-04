 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 04 2021
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson head out for dinner again amid romance rumours

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to fuel romance rumours as the pair once more were spotted out and about together.

This time Page Six reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Pete headed out for dinner in at Zero Bond, a private members only club that is full of A-listers.

The 27-year-old was first to arrive with friends as he donned a pair of jeans, a green plaid jacked and white sneakers.

As for the Skims founder, she arrived shortly wearing a clingy all-black outfit.

Restaurant sources confirmed to the outlet that the pair had dinner together even though they arrived separately.

Another insider added that the evening was casual and that Kim, who does not prefer to be away from her kids for too long, will be headed back to Los Angeles soon. 

