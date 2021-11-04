 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Shehnaaz Gill addresses ‘breakup’ rumours months after Sidharth Shukla’s death

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Month after Sidharth Shukla's tragic passing, Shehnaaz has broken her silence around their relationship

Shehnaaz Gill had quite the heartbreak after her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla passed away following a heart attack on September 2. 

Now, months after the tragic incident, Shehnaaz has broken her silence around their relationship.

Talking to Zoom TV, during promotions of her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz was asked about the “most ridiculous rumour” she’d heard about herself that had made her laugh to which she replied, “They said I had a break-up. That will never happen.”

For the unversed, Shehnaaz and Sidharth never publically admitted to being in a relationship despite their obvious public displays of affection during their time on Bigg Boss 13; they, however, referred to each other as ‘family’.

Friends of the duo have also regularly hinted at their romantic equation, with Bigg Boss co-contestant Pavitra Punia telling Hindustan Times, “I wouldn’t say it was a friendship or boyfriend-girlfriend. Their relationship was no less than that of a husband and wife.”

Shehnaaz notably disappeared from social media following Sidharth’s untimely death, only returning to Instagram last week to pay a tribute to him in the form of a song titled Tu Yaheen Hai. 

