 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Jay-Z deletes Instagram a day later of joining

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Jay-Z deletes Instagram a day later of joining

Jay-Z sparked discussion when he joined Instagram and a day later deleted his profile.

On opening day the music mogul had amassed 1.8 million followers and his first post was on his Instagram Story where he was promoting his upcoming movie The Harder They Fall which he produced.

He shared a poster of the movie on his Instagram Story as well as a countdown of when the movie would be out on Netflix.

What was also in interesting thing to note was that he followed only one person on the platform, his wife Beyonce, who was also excited for her husband’s social media presence as she reposted his countdown story on her own Instagram Story.

More From Entertainment:

Anti-monarchy group criticises the Queen for using helicopter two days after Glasgow speech

Anti-monarchy group criticises the Queen for using helicopter two days after Glasgow speech

'Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle does not approve of Prince Harry'

'Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle does not approve of Prince Harry'
Queen travels to Sandringham via helicopter after doctors' clearance

Queen travels to Sandringham via helicopter after doctors' clearance

RM addresses letter to BTS ARMY, wishes them love and peace

RM addresses letter to BTS ARMY, wishes them love and peace
Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson ‘charming’ following dinner date

Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson ‘charming’ following dinner date
Here's why Kanye West thought Donald Trump was a reflection of him

Here's why Kanye West thought Donald Trump was a reflection of him
Jennifer Garner talks about consuming 'the right amount' of alcohol

Jennifer Garner talks about consuming 'the right amount' of alcohol
Prince William, Kate Middleton avoid using helicopter amid criticism as they return home

Prince William, Kate Middleton avoid using helicopter amid criticism as they return home
Ryan Reynolds takes break from acting, shares why

Ryan Reynolds takes break from acting, shares why
Dwayne Johnson talks about Baldwin tragedy in latest interview

Dwayne Johnson talks about Baldwin tragedy in latest interview

Gun that Alec Baldwin shot at Halyna Hutchins was unattended for hours

Gun that Alec Baldwin shot at Halyna Hutchins was unattended for hours

Dax Shepard reveals ‘no more jealousy’ exists with Kristen Bell for good reasons

Dax Shepard reveals ‘no more jealousy’ exists with Kristen Bell for good reasons

Latest

view all