Jay-Z deletes Instagram a day later of joining

Jay-Z sparked discussion when he joined Instagram and a day later deleted his profile.

On opening day the music mogul had amassed 1.8 million followers and his first post was on his Instagram Story where he was promoting his upcoming movie The Harder They Fall which he produced.

He shared a poster of the movie on his Instagram Story as well as a countdown of when the movie would be out on Netflix.

What was also in interesting thing to note was that he followed only one person on the platform, his wife Beyonce, who was also excited for her husband’s social media presence as she reposted his countdown story on her own Instagram Story.