Alyssa Milano opens up about her challenging experience with childbirth

The actress said giving birth trigerred past memories of being sexually assaulted

Alyssa Milano is getting candid about her experience with childbirth and the excruciating pain she faced because of it.

The actress said giving birth trigerred past memories of being sexually assaulted.

Speaking on PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom, Milano revealed, “After going through therapy after giving birth to Milo and remembering that one moment of feeling like I was being held down and had things being done to me that I didn’t want, to me, was very reminiscent of being sexually assaulted."

“It triggered all of these memories that I thought I had dealt with," she added.

The Charmed actress further added that the memories of being sexually abused still continue to haunt her.

“I think anyone who has dealt with trauma has the moments where you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. I’ve dealt with that.’ Versus the moments where you go, ‘Oh, no I didn’t. I just tried to tuck it away so no one could see them or I couldn’t see them or feel them anymore,'” she said.

Milano also noted that the triggering moments of childbirth could also contribute to postpartum anxiety.

“I gotta think that because it felt that way for me, it must’ve felt that way for other women. I wonder how much of my postpartum anxiety was due to — of course, hormones and all of the things — but also that feeling that felt like I wasn’t in control, you know?” she concluded.