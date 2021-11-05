 
pakistan
Nazim Jokhio murder case: PPP MPA remanded into police custody

KARACHI: MPA Sindh Assembly Jam Owais has been remanded into police custody for three days in a case pertaining to the murder of a man who filmed the lawmakers’ guests hunting houbara bustards in Thatta.

Nazim Jokhio was tortured to death for recording the MPA’s hunting expedition of the highly rare bird species along with Arab hunters.

MPA Jam Owais was presented before a court today after he surrendered to police following protests. He was nominated in FIR no 457/21 registered at the Memon Goth Police Station.

During the hearing, the investigation officer informed the court that the accused had surrendered to the police, after which the judge ordered to present a progress report in the case at the next hearing and granted a three-day remand to the police.

Two more accused, Haider and Mir Ali, were also remanded into police custody for three days.

The family of deceased Nazim Jokhio had been staging protests in Thatta and Karachi against the gruesome murder.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah had also taken notice of the protests and had directed the police to get the FIR registered as desired by Nazim’s family.

The incident

A few days back, Nazim Jhokio had stopped a car with a foreign registration number plate and asked the people sitting inside the vehicle why they blocked the road and what they were doing there. During a verbal brawl, the youth filmed the entire episode.

Nazim was given death threats and they tried to snatch his mobile. He, somehow, managed to escape from the scene and uploaded the video on social media platforms which went viral.

The PPP MPA called him at his house and tortured him, his family had claimed. The family had said that Nazim was tortured to death by the PPP lawmaker.

On Wednesday, the police recovered Nazim's body from Memon Goth in Malir and got his postmortem done.

