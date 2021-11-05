Royal family ‘washes its hands’ from Prince Andrew’s case: report

Experts recently commented on the shocking method with which the entire Firm managed to “wash their hands clean of the whole saga” with Prince Andrew’s assault case.



Royal expert Camilla Tominey made this claim while speaking to The Royal Beat during a podcast interview.

There they were quoted saying, "It's always been briefed by Buckingham Palace who seem to have washed their hands of this whole saga.”

"Which is why he's devolved it to his own personal team. They don't really comment on it anymore, do they?"

She also went on to say, "He's got independent PRs dealing with it now who he's paying or the Queen is paying and a legal team who he's paying or the Queen is paying.”

"The point is, he's always vehemently denied any of these allegations. This is a change in legal tack to basically take the fight to Roberts."